TEAM COVERAGE: New video records plane in flight, then crash on I-75

NAPLES, Fla. --- — A semi truck driver's dash cam managed to record the private jet that crashed on I-75 in flight just seconds before the crash.

Alfonso Del Nodal was driving southbound on the interstate on February 9 when the jet came into view then hit the ground, followed by a black plume of smoke. It's one of a handful of videos that have been made public and that Fox 4 has seen, that shows the flight of the jet and actual impact.

The Bombardier Challenger jet out of Columbus, OH was bound for the Naples Airport with five people on board. The Collier County Sheriff's Office reported both pilots, 50-year-old Edward Daniel Murphy of Oakland Park, Florida, and Ian Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, Florida died in the crash, minutes after reporting a dual engine failure.

Three people survived: crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 27, of Jupiter, Florida along with the two passengers, 35-year-old Aaron Baker and 23-year-old Audra Green, both of Columbus, Ohio. They were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

