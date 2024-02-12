TEAM COVERAGE: What could knock out jet engines, like in the I-75 plane crash?

In the aftermath of a devastating plane crash near Naples, residents are left grappling with questions surrounding the incident and how it happened.

The crash, which occurred on I-75 near Mile Marker 105, claimed the lives of both the pilot and co-pilot, while three others on board narrowly escaped. In chilling air traffic control recordings, moments before the crash, a pilot can be heard reporting the failure of both engines on the Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft.

Stephen Myers, a pilot and the Executive Vice President of Elite Jets in Naples, says incidents like this are complex and can be caused by various factors, such as bird strikes, fuel contamination, or exhaustion.

"It depends on the variables and environment in which you are," Myers said. while refrainig from speculating on the exact cause of this plane crash.

However, Myers commended the response of the pilot, noting that the crash could have resulted in more deaths on the ground.

"In my view they were heroic," Myers told Fox 4.

Despite the loss of both pilots, Myers stressed that air travel remains overwhelmingly safe and that such incidents serve as lessons to continuously improve safety measures within the aviation industry.

"It's an unfortunate accident. And aviation, all the manuals are written in the blood of those that died earlier in previous accidents. I think the understanding that aviation is still a hugely safe mode of transportation," said Myers reflecting on the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.

A preliminary report should be available in about 30 days. The NTSB says the entire investigation can take up to 12- 24 months to complete.