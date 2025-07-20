Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Collier County apartment complex

Collier County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at The Crest of Naples apartment complex on Sumter Grove Way that occurred Saturday night.
Collier County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies are investigating a death at The Crest of Naples apartment complex Saturday night.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting on Sumter Grove Way just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

I am working to learn more details about what happened and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

