Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Collier County apartment complex

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County deputies are investigating a death at The Crest of Naples apartment complex Saturday night.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting on Sumter Grove Way just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

I am working to learn more details about what happened and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

