Teen shot in Naples while attempting to steal a car inside an apartment complex

NAPLES, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office says two teenagers face multiple felonies following an attempted vehicle theft and shooting at an East Naples apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Shawn Francois, 18, and Jayden Kayne Cruz, 17, both of Naples are each charged with two counts of burglary of a conveyance and one count of attempted grand theft auto.

At approximately 5 a.m. deputies responded to a report of an attempted vehicle burglary and theft on Sumter Grove Way in which shots were fired.

Detectives said a witness confronted Francois and Cruz as they were breaking into a parked vehicle. The teens were wearing all black clothing and face coverings. The witness saw Cruz move his hand into his waistband as if to reach for a weapon. The witness then shot Cruz.

Francois and Cruz fled the scene.

Deputies located the teens a short distance away. Cruz had a gunshot wound and was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment, where he was later arrested. Francois was taken into custody at the scene and booked into the Collier County jail.

The investigation continues.