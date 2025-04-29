FDLE still silent in Marco Island Police Chief probe, six months after request

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — More than six months after the Marco Island City Manager asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to get involved in an investigation surrounding the police chief, the City Manager tells Fox 4 FDLE has not given results of their investigation.

In early October, Police Chief Tracy Frazzano came under fire after accusations of forged documents, excessive discipline, use of police vehicles and more. The allegations come from members of the Marco Island Fraternal Order of Police.

City Manager Mike McNees told Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp because of the nature of some of the accusations, he asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to get involved.

Knapp reached out to the city on April 29, 2025 for an update.

McNees said FDLE has not yet responded, but said he is hopeful it will happen in the near future.

"I was asked by the FDLE to hold any administrative review of the issues presented by the union representatives until their investigation was completed," he said in an e-mail to Knapp.

While McNess went on to say he has honored that, he added "...though I suppose I may have to reconsider if things remain open indefinitely."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police union votes 'no confidence' in Marco Island chief; FDLE's now involved

Back in October, McNees said until FDLE took a look, the administrative accusations would be on hold.

"They are going to review some of the accusations and specifically to determine whether there's anything they feel like would be jurisdictional from a law enforcement standpoint that needs to be investigated," he told Knapp in October.

On September 28, 2024, a letter from the Marco Island Fraternal Order of Police stated 23 of 27 union members voted 'no confidence' in Frazzano.

Knapp reached out to FDLE, but they have not yet responded.