MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Police Chief Tracy Frazzano is under fire after accusations of forged documents, excessive discipline, use of police vehicles and more. The allegations come from members of the Marco Island Fraternal Order of Police.

On Sept. 28, a letter states 23 of 27 union members voted 'no confidence' in Frazzano. Three were not present and one had a vote of confidence.

"This was done as a last resort. It wasn't something that we took lightly," said FOP president Jonathon Gray.

Police union votes 'no confidence' in Marco Island chief; FDLE's now involved

The decision went to City Manager Mike McNees about a week later. In the first letter sent, it calls the trust and confidence "broke beyond repair."

"There were some culminating events that I believe members felt that some action needed to be taken," Gray said.

Those events, he says, happened over the last five years. Frazzano was hired as the department's first female chief five years ago.

"What I feel this document shows is a pattern of behavior," Gray said.

There are 24 concerns in the 17-page letter given to McNees on Tuesday. The issues range from accusations entering crime scenes in workout attire, operational decisions and more.

The letter says Frazzano lacks "integrity, respect, professionalism, and the overall direction in which she is leading the department."

Before the 17-page letter was given to McNees, the city manager proposed a meeting with the union, Frazzano and himself; the union declined.

"I like to get everybody in the same room," McNees said. "I believe that leads to more accountability for what's said."

In his response to the first letter, McNees sites lack of specifics on certain concerns and some do not rise to the level of terminable offenses, if some are an offense at all.

The FOP replied, again, asking for a private meeting, which happened Tuesday.

McNees tells Knapp because of the nature of some of the accusations, he asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to get involved.

"They are going to review some of the accusations and specifically to determine whether there's anything they feel like would be jurisdictional from a law enforcement standpoint that needs to be investigated," he explained.

He says until FDLE takes a look, the administrative accusations will be on hold.

In the meantime, McNees says he talked to Frazzano. He told Knapp she's working on things to help with communication and work with officers.

Knapp asked Gray if he wants the chief fired.

"That's not my personal decision. The members have spoken and I'm sure that there are members who feel strongly because they were impacted by some of the decisions made," Gray said. "If changes need to be made, then changes need to be made."

Knapp reached out to Frazzano for comment, but she did not respond as of Wednesday afternoon.

McNees says FDLE did not give a timeline as to when they will get back to him with their findings, if any.