Suspected Lehigh Acres burglar says he's 16 to stop victim from beating him up

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — RING camera video is showing us how a Lehigh Acres man attacked a suspected car burglar, when he caught the stranger inside his car Thursday night.

Lee County Deputies say the suspect, Darrick Deon Miles, Jr. of Lehigh Acres, was inside an unlocked 2021 Kia Forte, when its owner discovered him.

In an initial call to deputies, the owner said he attempted to physically restrain the suspect and spoke with him. He claimed the suspect said the "sixteen years-old," and was simply in need of money because he was "broke." The suspect did manage to escape, running away in Crocs.

After a short pursuit, deputies were able to capture Miles nearby.

Miles did speak with detectives once in custody.

He is charged with Resisting Arrest and "Unoccupied burglary of a conveyance during a state of emergency," since the Governor issued a 60-day state of emergency following last week's flooding and heavy rains.

Lee County Sheriff's Office The mug shot taken of Darrick Miles, Jr., as he was booked into the Lee County Jail

Just 2 months ago, Miles was arrested and charged for a January burglary at a home that was one street over from his family's home in Lehigh Acres. Deputies believe he could be involved in at least one other burglary in the Lehigh Acres area, but at the time of this publication, Miles has not been charged in that case.