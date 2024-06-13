WATCH: SWFL flooding through the eyes of your FOX 4 Community Correspondents

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — It's been a wild 48 hours for some of us here in Southwest Florida. A weather system pumping tropical moisture across the southern half of the state hasn't pulled any punches, with rainfall totals in some places topping 20 inches or more.
Collier County continued to take the worst of it.
One of Collier County's own Community Correspondents Dominga Murray saw this scene in the Naples area...
...while Marco Island's own Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett talked with emergency managers about rising waters on the island.
But there were plenty of problems in Lee County, too.
Heavy rains around lunchtime and the early afternoon shut down plenty of local roads and made driving treacherous, especially across the southern Ft Myers metro area. Check out the flood Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger found off Winkler and Gladiolus.
Not far away, FOX 4's Ft Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price was on another part of Gladiolus — Lakewood Boulevard — after she saw firefighters post about road closures, and she saw someone getting towed away after becoming water logged.
Summerlin Road was also a problem area all day Thursday. FOX 4's Senior Director Christian Rehm monitors our local traffic cameras to watch out for hazards, and he spotted this expanding flood along Summerlin and Cypress Lake.
Further south to Fort Myers Beach, it was no surprise Estero Boulevard was swamped. FOX 4's Bella Line was monitoring conditions there.
And on down to Bonita Springs, where FOX 4's Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp and Reporter Colton Chavez were inundated with flooding and downpours, from Imperial Shores to Bonita Beach Road.
To get an idea of what the rain will do Friday and through the weekend, we've got you covered — just watch below.
