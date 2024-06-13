WATCH: SWFL flooding through the eyes of your FOX 4 Community Correspondents

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — It's been a wild 48 hours for some of us here in Southwest Florida. A weather system pumping tropical moisture across the southern half of the state hasn't pulled any punches, with rainfall totals in some places topping 20 inches or more.

Collier County continued to take the worst of it.

One of Collier County's own Community Correspondents Dominga Murray saw this scene in the Naples area...

Flooding closes roads in Naples Thursday

...while Marco Island's own Community Correspondent Mahmoud Bennett talked with emergency managers about rising waters on the island.

Heavy rains bring localized floods to Marco Island

But there were plenty of problems in Lee County, too.

Heavy rains around lunchtime and the early afternoon shut down plenty of local roads and made driving treacherous, especially across the southern Ft Myers metro area. Check out the flood Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger found off Winkler and Gladiolus.

Heavy rainfall floods large parking lot off Winkler in South Ft Myers

Not far away, FOX 4's Ft Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price was on another part of Gladiolus — Lakewood Boulevard — after she saw firefighters post about road closures, and she saw someone getting towed away after becoming water logged.

Flooding inundates vehicles off Gladiolus and Lakewood Blvd in Lee County

Summerlin Road was also a problem area all day Thursday. FOX 4's Senior Director Christian Rehm monitors our local traffic cameras to watch out for hazards, and he spotted this expanding flood along Summerlin and Cypress Lake.

Significant Flooding: Summerlin and Cypress Lake Drive, Lee County

Further south to Fort Myers Beach, it was no surprise Estero Boulevard was swamped. FOX 4's Bella Line was monitoring conditions there.

Heavy rains swamp part of Fort Myers Beach

And on down to Bonita Springs, where FOX 4's Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp and Reporter Colton Chavez were inundated with flooding and downpours, from Imperial Shores to Bonita Beach Road.

Waters were rising in the area of Imperial Shores in Bonita Springs

Localized flooding overtook Arroyal and Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs Thursday

To get an idea of what the rain will do Friday and through the weekend, we've got you covered — just watch below.

Will the rain ever slow down? It's possible Friday

