SLOW DOWN: FHP cracks down on SR 82 drivers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — State Road 82 might not be for the fast and furious anymore as Florida Highway Patrol plans to keep cracking down on drivers.

FHP troopers spent Wednesday night on the busy road, calling the enforcement "Operation Slow Your Ride 82."

FHP Lieutenant Greg Bueno said they wanted to remind drivers to follow the rules of the road.

"We're calling out and holding those individuals that are causing this mayhem before a tragedy—another tragedy occurs," he said.

FHP said over the past three years, there were more than 3,500 traffic crashes and 37 people killed on State Road 82.

Find out why FHP plans to do another operation in Community Correspondent Ella Rhoades' report:

OPERATION SLOW YOUR RIDE 82: FHP cracks down on SR 82 drivers

From 7 p.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m Thursday, FHP said it gave 29 speeding tickets.

Bueno says they clocked someone going 89 in a 55.

"State Road 82 is the six lane divided highway...and Interstate 75 is a six lane divide highway too, and we're gonna hold people to the same standard," Bueno explained.

Drivers like Catherine Benton, who Communuity Correspondent Ella Rhoades spoke to in December and January about the road, said she has wanted to see a change on 82 for more than a decade.

"I get palpitations coming out on this road. I need something done for this community," Benton said.

Troopers added that they also arrested four people for drug possession, caught one stolen vehicle and gave 54 warnings during the operation.

FHP said it plans to keep doing Operation Slow Your Ride 82.

"Don't think, if 'oh FHP did it last night we're gonna pass tonight' — no no no. We have troopers out there that are gonna be patrolling periodically, proactively and most certainly reactively," Lt. Bueno said.