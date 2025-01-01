Watch Now
24-year-old killed in crash that shut down SR-82 in Lehigh Acres

Florida Highway Patrol says the 24-year-old driver was ejected from the car.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash at SR-82 in Lehigh Acres.
A 24-year-old Lehigh Acres man was killed just hours into the New Year after he was ejected from his car in a three vehicle crash.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly wreck that occurred just before 5:00 A.M. near the intersection of Bell Blvd. and SR-82.

FHP says the 24-year-old was traveling south on Bell Blvd, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with State Road 82.

The driver, according to FHP, failed to yield from the stop sign and entered the path of two oncoming vehicles.

The front of one of those vehicles collided with the side of the 24-year-old's vehicle.

FHP says the Lehigh Acres man, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his car.

A third vehicle then collided with the driver.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

