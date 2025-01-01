24-year-old killed in crash that shut down SR-82 in Lehigh Acres

A 24-year-old Lehigh Acres man was killed just hours into the New Year after he was ejected from his car in a three vehicle crash.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the deadly wreck that occurred just before 5:00 A.M. near the intersection of Bell Blvd. and SR-82.

SRr 82 shut down after deadly crash

FHP says the 24-year-old was traveling south on Bell Blvd, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with State Road 82.

The driver, according to FHP, failed to yield from the stop sign and entered the path of two oncoming vehicles.

The front of one of those vehicles collided with the side of the 24-year-old's vehicle.

FHP says the Lehigh Acres man, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his car.

A third vehicle then collided with the driver.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.