UPDATE: 52-year-old Lehigh woman dies in State Road 82 crash

UPDATE 11:11 a.m.:

FHP says a 52-year-old Lehigh Acres woman died in the crash.

According to troopers, two cars were driving west on SR 82 while two others were going east.

The first car ran into the back of the second car, FHP says. That car then hit a light pole.

The first car crossed over all westbound lanes, hit the concrete median and a "Do Not Enter" sign and went into the eastbound lanes.

FHP says the first car hit a third vehicle and fourth vehicle.

There were multiple serious injuries in the crash, including the drivers of the first and fourth cars. FHP says the passenger in the fourth car died.

The crash is under investigation.

UPDATE 10:44 a.m.:

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on State Road 82 near 40th Street in Lehigh Acres. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are completely shut down on SR82 as of 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. and troopers say it involved four vehicles. We don't know the extent of any injuries — only that one person lost their life in the crash.

Once SR 82 opens back up we will be sure to update you.