"It's an awful owner:" Lehigh Acres man accused of shooting a dog in the face

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says a man shot a dog in the face.

This happened on Monday, deputies say.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno says 41-year-old Farhad Deihim has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Marceno says deputies were called to a Lehigh Acres home on 13th Street in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm.

A preliminary investigation, according to the sheriff, says the suspect threatened to shoot everyone inside of the home following the discovery of Deihim's infidelity.

Deputies say they later learned a gunshot was fired, and the family's dog, Louie, was shot in the face.

Investigators say the dog was found inside the house ,with blood gushing from his neck and face, while hiding behind a couch.

Marceno says the dog, a young pitbull mix, showed "zero aggression".

"It seems to me (that) it's not a pitbull issue. It's an awful owner issue," Marceno told reporters during the press conference.

Louie later made an appearance following Marceno's announcement of the arrest.

Veterinarians say Louie will make a full recovery, but will need time to heal.

He is in the care of Lee County Domestic Animal Services.