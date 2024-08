LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — An 18-year-old has been sentenced for his role in a violent incident that left an elderly couple injured.

The shooting took place in Lehigh Acres last March.

The state attorney's office says Armando Cruz received a 17-year sentence.

Cruz was involved in a shooting that severely injured the couple caught in the middle of a car club street takeover.

The incident would lead to the launch of Sheriff Carmine Marceno's Street Racing Task Force.