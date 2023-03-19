LCSO is investigating a shooting in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Lehigh Acres.

LCSO says the incident happened this morning around 4 a.m. when two elderly victims were caught in the middle of a large group at the intersection of Milwaukee Boulevard and Homestead Road.

The victims were on their way to Key West, when a large group of subjects surrounded the truck and boat, not allowing them to cross the intersection.

Without provocation, an unknown person shot one time through the driver's side window striking both victims.

Both were taken to the hospital and suffered critical injuries.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.