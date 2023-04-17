Teen waived arraignment in shooting of elderly couple at Lehigh Acres intersection

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The teen who is accused in last month's shooting in Lehigh Acres waived his arraignment hearing in court on Monday.

LCSO arrested 17-year-old Armando Cruz for allegedly shooting an elderly couple at the intersection of Milwaukee Boulevard and Homestead Road around 4:00 a.m. on March 19. 2023.

Cruz faces 11 different charges including two counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery, shooting into an occupied conveyance, discharging a firearm in public, occupied burglary of a boat, juvenile with a firearm, aggravated rioting, possession of a firearm during a felony, and criminal mischief.

According to LCSO, the couple got caught in the middle of a large group and says the group was planning to street race.

Investigators say the victims were on their way to Key West, when a large group of people surrounded the truck and boat, not allowing them to cross the intersection. Unprovoked, Marceno says Cruz shot one time through the driver's side window, hitting the man and woman.

Both were taken to the hospital and suffered critical injuries and have recovered from their injuries.

Cruz along with several others is accused of the crime.

He is due back in court on June 14th at 8:30 a.m.