Local man found guilty in 2022 murder

Posted at 1:40 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 13:43:50-05

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A jury has found a local man guilty of second degree murder with a firearm.

According to the State Attorney's office, Justin D'Angelo Copland shot a woman four times in the head outside of Lehigh Acres home on May 19, 2022.

Investigators say the defendant fired multiple shots, and then drove away.

Two other adults and two children were found unharmed inside of the house after the shooting.

Hours later, the State Attorney's office says Copland urned himself into a Lee County Sheriff's Office substation.

Copland's sentencing is scheduled for March 11, 2024.

