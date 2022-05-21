Bond set for Lehigh Acres man arrested for second degree murder

LEE CO., Fla. — A bond has been set for a Lehigh Acres man arrested on second degree murder charges.

The suspect, 21-year-old Justin De'Angelo Copland, was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence on Friday in Lehigh Acres.

Copland had a first appearance court proceeding Saturday morning, where a judge set a bond of $765,000.

This is after an investigation that stretched some 15 hours the day before at a home in the 1100 block of Truman Avenue. On Friday, Lee County deputies confirmed a woman was dead as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. The woman has not yet been identified.

Copland will be in court next on June 20 at 8:30.