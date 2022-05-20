Watch
Man arrested after fatal shooting of woman in Lehigh home

Neighbors reported a disturbance followed shortly by a Lee County deputy presence that lasted more than 12 hours.
Justin De’Angelo Copland
Posted at 5:56 AM, May 20, 2022
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after an investigation stretching some 15 hours in Lehigh Acres.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Friday, Lee County deputies confirmed a woman was dead as the result of a gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect, 21-year-old Justin De'Angelo Copland, was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

A neighbor says the situation began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Truman Ave. home. After 11 p.m. Thursday, Lee County deputies were called to the scene.

Lee County deputy vehicles and Crime Scene Unit vehicles remained on the scene throughout Friday morning.

Our crews reported seeing the coroner's unit arrive around 9 a.m., and a body on a stretcher was removed from the premises about a half-hour later.

