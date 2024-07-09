LCSO says man enters Lehigh Acres home while family swims; rubs child's face

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who for broke into a Lehigh Acres home - while the family was in the pool on Monday.

A victim told deputies the man, later identified as Jose Irizarry Manuel Barbosa, 42, entered their home on Punta Alta Court.

According to an official report from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, the victim says her daughter left the front door unlocked when she went to get the victim's ID out of the car earlier in the day.

The victim says she initially did not think twice when she noticed movement in her house - thinking that it could be her husband or a neighbor.

She later noticed that her dogs stopped barking.

The report says the victim's younger daughter was in a life vest when Barbosa approached the child who was chewing on a scrunchie. The report says he touched her face - and said in Spanish, "Be careful. She could choke on that."

As the victim grabbed the child, she says Barbosa told her she did not have to worry about him "being evil" and that he stopped being evil a long time ago.

She says the suspect claimed that if he was still evil, the victim would not be here.

The victim says Barbosa said to her that he "did her a favor" and smiled at her.

The report says Barbosa told the victim to wait and he'd be back - and he went into the woman's house.

That's when the report says the women helped her kids over her fence into a neighbor's backyard, and ran to the neighbor's front door where she was able to call for help.

Deputies say upon arrival, they heard what sounded like multiple shots coming from behind the home - leading them to setup a perimeter with aviation monitoring.

According to their report, the Lee County Sheriff's Office says Barbosa refused verbal commands.

That's when deputies say they used a "less lethal shotgun" (bean bags) to strike the suspect, and Barbosa was taken into custody.

He's facing charges for burglary, battery and petit theft.