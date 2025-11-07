Judge orders Lehigh parents charged with planned attempted suicide pact to stay in jail

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A judge ordered two Lehigh Acres parents to remain in jail without bond after they were charged in connection with an attempted family suicide pact.

Fox 4's Bella Line was in the courtroom where we heard from a detective about the plans:

Barbara and Neil Bates sat quietly in a Lee County courtroom as a detective detailed the events of Nov. 4. According to testimony, the couple and their son had planned the suicide pact for weeks due to financial difficulties they were facing.

"They were handwritten items that were located on the scene depicting what their plan was," said the detective.

The Lee County Sheriff's detective testified that Barbara Bates had attempted to purchase a gun about a month before the incident.

"Based on the wait period to obtain the firearm and the amount of money to purchase the actual firearm, deter them from their utilizing that as their plan," said the detective.

On the day of the incident, the report said Barbara Bates went to a store and purchased steak and sleeping pills. The detective said the family then watched a horror movie together before attempting to carry out their plan.

The detective said Neil Bates told them he harmed himself first, but stopped "out of fear of having to cause harm to his son and didn't want to be part of the aftermath," according to the detective's testimony.

The detective said Barbara Bates then harmed herself and their son, who has Asperger's syndrome and the mental capacity of a 12-year-old. The detective testified the son told them that he became scared and wanted to stop the plan.

According to the police report, Barbara Bates waited 30 to 40 minutes before calling 911. When emergency responders arrived, the detective said she told them they got there "too soon" and wished "the plan had succeeded."

During the hearing, prosecutors argued the couple should remain in jail. Barbara Bates' attorney countered that his client poses no danger to anyone else.

When asked by the defense attorney whether the incident was confined to the three family members and if there was evidence they posed a danger to the community, the detective responded, "In this particular incident, no."

The detective also revealed that Neil Bates' visa has expired.

The son survived the incident, though his current condition is unknown. Both parents are scheduled to return to court on Dec. 8.

