Burn bans: What you can and cannot do

Without significant rainfall, and cold fronts followed by dry air every 4 to 7 days, drought conditions across SWFL continue to worsen. Nearly every community with the exception of parts of Collier county are now in severe drought.

“It’s important to note that in times when it’s super dry right now one tiny little spark can cause a potentially very danger fire,” explained Megan Price, the new Public Education and Information Officer for Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.

A little spark is exactly what happened on Tuesday afternoon in Lehigh Acres, when a 3.5-acre fire was sparked accidentally by construction equipment. Because it was in a residential area, Price says it was all hands-on deck to ensure no one was in harm’s way.

That fire happened just hours after Lee County issued an official Burn ban, the final county in Southwest Florida to enact the ban.

“Right now all of Lee County is under a burn ban. Any burning is a no go. Absolutely no burning of any kind outside right now is allowed. That includes yard debris and even recreational fires. And that burn ban is in effect until further notice,” said Price.

Grilling, however, is okay, so long as there is a cover with no open flame.

Price says that for those who choose to ignore the bans, expect monetary fines. Should a fire get out of hand, any damage and firefighting costs could also be charged.

Bottom line, be cautious and stay vigilant. If you see smoke, don’t hesitate to call 911. With these dry conditions, any spark could quickly ignite and spread.