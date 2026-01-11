IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it arrested a 23-year-old Immokalee man after he allegedly killed a cyclist in a Friday night hit-and-run.

WATCH: Florida Highway Patrol arrests man after deadly Immokalee hit-and-run:

Troopers said they arrested Silvestre Jeconias Mejia Velasquez after he hit a bicyclist on West Main Street in Immokalee just before 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Highway Patrol said Velasquez was driving south on West Main Street when he hit a bicyclist crossing the westbound lanes. The car became "disabled" and Velasquez ran away, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the victim was transported to a hospital with critical injuries and pronounced dead on Saturday.

Troopers have not yet released the identity of the cyclist who died.

The investigation is ongoing.