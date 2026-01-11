Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityImmokalee

Actions

Florida Highway Patrol arrests man after deadly Immokalee hit-and-run

Troopers said 23-year-old Silvestre Jeconias Mejia Velasquez hit and killed a bicyclist before running away.
Deadly hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol
Immokalee hit-and-run
Deadly hit-and-run
Posted

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it arrested a 23-year-old Immokalee man after he allegedly killed a cyclist in a Friday night hit-and-run.

WATCH: Florida Highway Patrol arrests man after deadly Immokalee hit-and-run:

Florida Highway Patrol arrests man after deadly Immokalee hit-and-run

Troopers said they arrested Silvestre Jeconias Mejia Velasquez after he hit a bicyclist on West Main Street in Immokalee just before 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

The Highway Patrol said Velasquez was driving south on West Main Street when he hit a bicyclist crossing the westbound lanes. The car became "disabled" and Velasquez ran away, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the victim was transported to a hospital with critical injuries and pronounced dead on Saturday.

Troopers have not yet released the identity of the cyclist who died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Victoria Quevedo