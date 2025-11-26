Report: Man charged with hitting Fort Myers officers tried to take their gun

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man Fort Myers Police said hit two officers and took off is back in Lee County. New court documents have also revealed new details about what happened during the Nov. 15 incident, including how Fort Myers Police said the suspect tried to take the officer's gun.

According to documents, officers pulled over a car driving recklessly on Colonial Boulevard near Forum Boulevard. The person behind the wheel, police said, was Michaei Archibald.

The report said Archibald pulled over into a 7-Eleven parking lot and got out of the car as instructed by the officer.

When the officer grabbed his handcuffs to arrest Archibald, another officer showed up as backup, the report said.

RELATED COVERAGE: Fort Myers Police officers released from hospital & recovering after hit & run

RELATED COVERAGE: Suspect accused of hitting two Fort Myers officers caught in Fort Pierce

Then, the documents said when that officer got there, Archibald started to resist and freed his hands from the officer trying to arrest him. One officer said Archibald tried to grab the police officer's gun, but was not able to before taking off.

Archibald got back into his car and the report said the two officers tried to grab him out of the car, but Archibald sped off. The report said Archibald still had one handcuff around his wrist when he sped away.

When that happened, the documents said the officers were thrown from the car and hit.

At a previous press conference, Chief Jason Fields said both of the officers were hurt, but have since been released from the hospital and are recovering.

Archibald was caught in St. Lucie County and arrested. Lee County court records show he was on probation for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, escape, and fleeing in 2024 — the same exact charges he's facing now.