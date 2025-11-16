Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FMPD officer struck by a car, suspect on the run

Fort Myers Police Officers are looking for man accused of striking an officer with his vehicle and then fleeing the scene.
Michaei Tion Archibald.jpg
LCSO
<b>Michaei Tion Archibald is accused of striking an FMPD officer with his vehicle and then fleeing the scene.</b>
Michaei Tion Archibald.jpg
Posted

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of striking an FMPD officer before fleeing the scene.

ArchibaldCar2.jpg
FMPD says Micahei Tion Archibald fled from a traffic stop in a black 2019 Chevrolet Corvette with Florida tag DJ78TI.

FMPD says Micahei Tion Archibald fled from a traffic stop in a black 2019 Chevrolet Corvette with Florida tag DJ78TI.

Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Treeline Avenue, FMPD says Archibald struck an officer with his vehicle and fled the scene.

Archibald Vehicle.jpg
FMPD says Micahei Tion Archibald fled from a traffic stop in a black 2019 Chevrolet Corvette with Florida tag DJ78TI.

“The Fort Myers Police Department is deeply grateful to share that our officer is currently in stable condition. We are keeping them and their family in our thoughts and prayers and remain hopeful for a full recovery,” the department said in a release.

If you see Archibald or the vehicle, do NOT approach. Call 911 immediately or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.