FMPD officer struck by a car, suspect on the run

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of striking an FMPD officer before fleeing the scene.

FMPD FMPD says Micahei Tion Archibald fled from a traffic stop in a black 2019 Chevrolet Corvette with Florida tag DJ78TI.

FMPD says Micahei Tion Archibald fled from a traffic stop in a black 2019 Chevrolet Corvette with Florida tag DJ78TI.

Around 7:40 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Treeline Avenue, FMPD says Archibald struck an officer with his vehicle and fled the scene.

FMPD FMPD says Micahei Tion Archibald fled from a traffic stop in a black 2019 Chevrolet Corvette with Florida tag DJ78TI.

“The Fort Myers Police Department is deeply grateful to share that our officer is currently in stable condition. We are keeping them and their family in our thoughts and prayers and remain hopeful for a full recovery,” the department said in a release.

If you see Archibald or the vehicle, do NOT approach. Call 911 immediately or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

