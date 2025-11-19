Fort Myers Police officers released from hospital & recovering after hit & run

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Fort Myers police officers were injured Saturday night when a suspect dragged them with his vehicle after a traffic stop turned violent, according to Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields.

Investigators said on November 14, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a black Corvette after observing reckless driving in the areas of Colonial and Foreign boulevards. The vehicle stopped in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Colonial.

When the officer and a backup officer attempted to detain the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Michaei Tion Archibald, he became combative and resisted arrest, Chief Fields told Fox 4.

"He became combative, resisted by forcing his way back into the vehicle and accelerated forward," Fields said during a press conference Tuesday. "Both officers were struck and dragged several feet as Archibald fled the scene."

The officers were positioned outside the vehicle with the driver's side door open when the incident occurred, according to Fields.

One officer sustained minor injuries while the other sustained serious injuries. Both officers have been released from medical care and continue to recover.

"We are incredibly grateful that both have been since released from medical care," Fields said.

Archibald was caught by U.S. Marshals in Fort Pierce. Fields credited technology and collaboration with local, state and federal partners for the quick arrest.

"Thanks to our state of the art technology and our collaboration with our local, state and federal partners, Archibald was apprehended by the US Marshals in Fort Pierce Florida," Fields said.

The suspect surrendered peacefully when arrested, according to Fields. He did not provide details about the timeline for the arrest or specific technology used in locating Archibald.

"This violent act against our officers was unacceptable, and we are thankful that the suspect is now in custody," Fields said.

The department will work with the state attorney's office to prosecute Archibald.

Both injured officers are in good spirits and eager to return to duty, though Fields said the timeline for their return remains uncertain.

"I spoke to them, both in good spirits, ready to get back and go out there and fight crime," Fields said.

A U.S. Marshal representative said once Archibald's court date is set, he must be in Lee County one day before his appearance.

