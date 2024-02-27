Man arrested for porn involving some children younger than 5, FDLE says

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla — Earlier this month, several electronic devices were taken from the bedroom of 32-year-old Zachary Zieler. Further investigation would reveal multiple files of children - some younger than 5 years old being sexually abused.

All of this is according to a report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Zieler is now facing 10 felony counts of possession of child sexual assault material.

The investigation started on Christmas Eve of 2023, when FDLE says agents identified an online user offering files suspected to be child sexual abuse material.

The investigation was conducted by the FDLE Fort Myers Cyber Crimes Squad.

FDLE says Zieler was located living in a tent in the woods on February 26th, and was booked into the Lee County Jail.

Zieler is the son of convicted killer, Joseph Zieler, who was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder and rape of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter 32-year-old Lisa Story in Cape Coral.

