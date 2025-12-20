Lee County Sheriff's Office searches for missing Southwest Florida boaters

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said two men are missing after leaving for a fishing trip from Fort Myers early Friday morning.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find 57-year-old Randall Spivey and and 33-year-old Brandon Billmaier.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

Spivey, pictured left, is a 6-foot-1man with brown hair and brown eyes, the Sheriff's Office said. Billmaier, pictured right, is a 6-foot-2 man with strawberry hair and brown eyes, the Sheriff's Office said.

The pair left from a home on the 15000 block of Intercoastal Court in Fort Myers on Friday, the Sheriff's Office said.

If you have information, the Sheriff's Office asks you to call at 239-477-1000, or 911 if applicable. You may also call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous.