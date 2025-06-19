Iona homeless camp says they were given 24 hours to leave

IONA, Fla. — Another homeless encampment in Lee County is being cleared out as authorities enforce Florida's public camping law. People in the camp near Pine Ridge Road and Summer Ridge Lane in Iona say they were told they have 24 hours to vacate the area.

Michelle, who said she was one of the first to arrive at the encampment about a year ago, estimates around two dozen people currently live there.

"Most of us here are displaced from the storm, we just haven't recovered. I was an actual business owner on Fort Myers Beach, and I have not recovered yet," Michelle said.

For many people, the encampment was their last resort. Rosanna, a widow who lost her home in Hurricane Ian, is among those facing displacement.

"It's getting tiring, it's wearing me down, but if they had a place for me to go... I get a disability check for $960, but who's going to rent me a place for $960? Where am I going to pay my electric? My water? I can't, it's impossible," Rosanna said.

Some local shelters report waitlists exceeding 170 people, leaving few options for those being forced to move.

"I will have to walk away from everything, or go to jail. That's my choice," Rosanna said.

When asked how the situation makes her feel, Michelle was candid about the emotional toll.

"It makes me feel horrible, it doesn't make me feel like a human. I definitely don't feel human," Michelle said.

According to Florida's public camping law, if counties fail to clear encampments, affected citizens nearby can sue the municipality. Deputies provided a courtesy notice to camp residents on Wednesday afternoon.

The state has allocated $30 million this year to help local governments enforce the law and provide mental health treatment to unhoused populations.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they will return Thursday morning with their Homeless Outreach Team to offer resources to those being displaced.

