FORT MYERS, Fla. — A local organization in Fort Myers opened a shelter just weeks before Florida's ban on public sleeping went into effect, providing crucial support for women and children experiencing homelessness.

The St. Matthews House homeless women's shelter in Fort Myers has served 288 people since opening in December, offering a lifeline to those affected by housing affordability issues in Southwest Florida.

Watch Fort Myers Community Correspondent Miyoshi Price's report:

Six months after the public sleeping ban, Fort Myers shelter houses 288 people

"The worst thing is, where do you sleep? And the climate? This is Florida," said Jennifer Ford, a resident at St. Matthews House shelter.

Ford explained that housing affordability in Southwest Florida led to her homelessness, even while employed.

"I was trying to find ways to take one meal and make it last three days," she said.

According to the Florida Census, approximately 25% of the homeless population are households that include adults with children. Ford shared that her children were bouncing between shelters, the streets, and friends' homes.

"Your kids looking at you, you know, and not understanding and you can't explain to them. So you're trying to figure out a way to explain that everything is gone," Ford said.

Rachel McKinnon, shelter director at St. Matthews House, told me the need remains high, with 13 single women and 75 mothers with 83 children currently on their waiting list.

"As far as requirements, you know, they just have to pass a couple of background screenings," McKinnon said.

The shelter provides meals, hygiene, clothing, transportation and a pathway to independence for residents.

"We do want to work with them to find employment, at least, you know, be seeking employment," McKinnon said.

McKinnon describes their model as taking women from "crisis to contributor," and Ford says she is living proof of that transformation.

The women are given tools to get back on the feet and become productive for themselves and their children if they have any.

"We offer within the shelter parenting classes, which is a new class that we just started, that is actually being taught by the CEO of New Horizons. She comes in once a week and teaches our parents. We do. We have cocaine anonymous that comes in and holds groups once a week. We also offer Bible studies. We work very closely with next level church right next door," McKinnon said.

Ford says she is utilizing every opportunity.

"I didn't give up. Look at me. So I'm doing way better than I did before. So, but it took all this to get here," Ford said.

When asked about what county leaders could do to address homelessness, McKinnon emphasized the need for more emergency shelters.

"I do think we need more shelters, because I think there are a lot of organizations that are really working hard to place people in housing that's safe, supportive housing, but then there's an interim period, you know, where they just need that emergency shelter, that 90 days, or 120 days, where they just need somewhere safe, like what we're providing," McKinnon said.

St. Matthews House offers a 90-day shelter program with possible 30-day extensions for residents who are meeting their goals and working toward independence.

Watch More Reporting On the Florida Public Sleeping Ban:

"This issue is getting out of hand":North Fort Myers homeless camp causes concern

Some Florida residents sleep in cars overnight as they wait for resources to arrive

'THERE IS NO HELP': Limited options for Lehigh homeless community

Homelessness task force Fort Myers

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

