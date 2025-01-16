NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A homeless encampment near Merchants Crossing in North Fort Myers was cleared out earlier this week by the Lee County Sheriff's Office, leaving many displaced and sparking mixed reactions from the community.

WATCH AS FOX 4'S ANVAR RUZIEV ARRIVED AT THE SITE, WHERE THE CAMPSITES SAT EMPTY BUT WERE LITTERED WITH DEBRIS, SERVING AS REMINDER OF THE LIVES ONCE LIVED THERE.

Homeless camp cleared in North Fort Myers amid Florida’s new public camping law

Neighbors in the area expressed relief over the removal, but those affected by the clearing shared a much different story.

Fox 4 Encampent remains found near Merchant's Crossing area in North Fort Myers.

"It's kind of hard because a lot of people don't have nowhere to go," one individual said, choosing to remain anonymous.

This action comes as Florida tightens its rules on public camping. A state law that went into effect in October prohibits people from sleeping or camping in public parks and buildings. As of January 1, Floridians can now sue their local governments if the ban isn’t enforced.

Fox 4 Dissected electronics litter the remains of the encampment.

For some, public parks were among the last available safe havens. "The park really is not all bad," another individual said. "These people are just trying to figure their lives out when they’ve got nowhere else to go."

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed no arrests were made during this clearing. Instead, their focus has been on educating unhoused individuals about available county resources. However, those living on the streets say the options are few.

Fox 4 Path to the encampment littered with random objects.

Shelters, they claim, are often full. "Ain't nothing else. All that you go to is jail, and nobody wants to be in jail. That's the only free shelter, and ain't nobody trying to be there, at all," one person shared.

The state has allocated $30 million this year to help local governments enforce the law and provide mental health treatment to the unhoused population, nearly six times the budget from the previous year. However, questions remain about whether those funds will be enough to meet the growing need.