Heavy Lee County deputy presence reported in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies have surrounded a neighborhood near Fordham Street and Gorham Avenue in Fort Myers.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a domestic call at a home on Gorham Avenue. Deputies then activated its special operations unit. A spokesperson said it was a very fluid and active scene.

Community Correspondent Shari Armstrong is at the scene and says the sheriff's office has set up the mobile command unit.

LCSO says it will give more details as soon as they can.