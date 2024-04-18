One dead following barricade situation in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office says one person has died following a barricade situation in Fort Myers.

Deputies say they responded to a domestic call Thursday morning near Gorham Avenue and Fordham Street in the Villas community.

The call was then escalated to a special operation - which deputies later explained was in response to a barricaded person inside of the house.

A neighbor tells us one of the people who lived in the home is a U.S. Army veteran.

Upon arriving on scene, FOX 4's Shari Armstrong reported more than 30 LCSO vehicles along Fordham Street and throughout other streets within the area.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office's mobile command unit, the Fort Myers Fire Department and an ambulance were also on scene.

This is a developing story, as our team works to get more information about the person involved.