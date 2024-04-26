Former Canterbury teacher, charged with child sex crimes, back in jail in Lee County

A former Canterbury School teacher, accused of child sex crimes, is back behind bars in Lee County nearly three weeks after he was apprehended in Miami.

Thomas Deane was booked into the Lee County jail Friday afternoon for failing to report to court last month.

Deane had been on the run for nearly a month before the U.S. Marshal Service tracked him down in Miami.

The State’s Attorney’s Office says Deane cut off his ankle monitor and skipped a scheduled plea hearing on March 10th.

Deane is charged with 42 crimes, including possession of child pornography and lewd contact with a minor back in 2022.

On the day he was supposed to be in court, the judge was scheduled to hear a potential plea deal.

If both sides could not agree, the case would go to trial.

