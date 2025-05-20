WITHDRAWN: Developers pull Times Square hotel proposal after council pushback

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Developers have withdrawn their application for a three-story hotel with a rooftop restaurant in Fort Myers Beach's Times Square after facing unanimous opposition from town council members.

Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent Anvar Ruziev has been covering this parcel for years. Watch as he speaks with council members about the project's withdrawal:

The project had already been scaled down from its original proposal, reducing from four floors to three and from 50 hotel rooms to 31. However, even these modifications weren't enough to gain council support.

"My wish is that you would've taken this back to the LPA to vet out some of these things," said Dan Allers, Fort Myers Beach mayor.

"It would be my preference to remand this back to the LPA and go through the proper process," said Jim Atterholt, Fort Myers Beach vice mayor.

"Go back, when I met with him, to the LPA as well," said John King, Fort Myers Beach councilmember.

"Go back to the LPA get some of these details put into place," said Karen Woodson, Fort Myers Beach council member.

"It was my first ask to ask him to go back to the LPA," said Scott Safford, Fort Myers Beach council member.

When the project was presented to the Local Planning Agency (LPA) last month, it was unanimously denied. Despite this, developers proceeded to the town council meeting but withdrew their application right before the vote, stating they preferred withdrawal over denial.

"You know it's a very sensitive piece of property here in Fort Myers Beach, Times Square is kind of the Hub and when you come over the bridge, and see the beautiful gulf that property is right in the middle of that picturesque view," Atterholt said.

Currently, legal action and council member recalls remain active for the town. When asked why this particular project faced tougher scrutiny than previous developments, council members defended their process.

"I think somebody that would say that has a perspective about a particular project. Every project is different, we've given them all thorough looks, if you like what we decided you're gonna like our process, and if you didn't like what we decided, you're probably not going to be happy with the process," Atterholt said.

When questioned about whether the council had been as thorough with previously approved projects, King disputed the suggestion.

"Well I'd have to dispute that I think we're very thorough in all process. Each project is different, and we have to know the ins and outs and the rules and regulations," King said.

Council members raised concerns about the density increase in the proposed hotel rooms. Current regulations for the property allow only nine rooms, compared to the 31 requested in the proposal. The developers declined to comment on the withdrawal at this time.

We will continue to monitor the project as it makes its way back to the Local Planning Agency.

