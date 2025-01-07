FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Last year, a prime beachfront lot near the Fort Myers Beach Pier sold for over $6 million. Now, developers have revealed their vision for the property: a four-story development that will include a hotel, restaurant, and retail shops.

WATCH AS FORT MYERS BEACH COMMUNITY CORRESPONDENT ANVAR RUZIEV CONTINUES TO COVER THIS DEVELOPMENT:

Times Square property on Fort Myers Beach reveals plans for new hotel, restaurant and shops

The proposed design is bright and colorful, aiming to attract tourists and enhance the beachside experience. Visitors, like Frank Merlihan, shared their reactions to the plans after seeing the renderings.

Persaud Properties LLC

“Oh nice, very nice, clean, definitely love the colors. I think that's going to be a nice little jewel on the beach," said Merlihan, a tourist visiting Fort Myers Beach.

The developers plan to request approval for 50 hotel rooms on the property.

Persaud Properties LLC

"Fifty is not like a 500-room [hotel], so it's a good fit. I think somebody was thinking," Merlihan added.

While some beachgoers expressed slight concerns about the size of the project—coming in at just under 60,000 square feet—others found the scale acceptable.

Persaud Properties LLC

“It’s a little big, but as long as it’s not blocking off more of the beach way for everybody, then I don’t care,” said another visitor.

The development site falls within the town’s Times Square redevelopment area. According to the town's comprehensive plan, the height limit for the location is three stories, but different heights may be allowed in redevelopment zones like Times Square. To move forward with construction, developers will need to request a total of eight deviations from the comprehensive plan.

The project will now undergo review by the Local Planning Agency and the Town Council. Developers are expected to present additional details later this week.