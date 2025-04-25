'Time Square Resort' on Fort Myers Beach ready to go before town officials

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The owners of the vacant lots next to the Fort Myers Beach Pier are moving forward with plans for a new resort development called Time Square Resort, which would bring 50 hotel rooms to the area still recovering from Hurricane Ian.

The proposed resort is phase one of a two-part rebuild by Terry Persaud, planned for the lot currently used for parking and vendors in Times Square.

The four-story development would include a rooftop sunset terrace open to the public.

"The hotel component is just to make that building feasible again," Persaud said.

"We need a customer base in Times Square because all the hotels being built right now are having their own restaurants within them," Persaud said.

To move forward, developers are requesting six deviations from town regulations, including a height exception that would allow the resort to reach just under 70 feet.

The plan also requests changes to density, floor area, and building setbacks—all described as necessary for construction in a flood zone.

In exchange for these exceptions, the developer is offering a 10-foot public walkway connecting the beach to Times Square, along with a shaded gathering area, bike racks, and space for local shops.

Some visitors to the area expressed support for the development.

"I honestly think it would be a really great addition, as I look back at these businesses, I don't want them to be hurt at all, but they're not here to look go up top and look out at the view, they're here for entertainment, food and gift shops," said Kathi Ritland who was visiting Fort Myers Beach with her family.

Phase two of the rebuild will happen on the adjacent lot next to the pier.

The developer hasn't decided if that section will include more hotel rooms but expects resort construction to start by October and finish in early 2027.

"We need business back here!" Kathi Ritland added.

After the town's Local Planning Agency gives their recommendation, the project will move to the Town Council for final approval.

See the Full Development Agreement with renderings below:

