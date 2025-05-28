Town Council backs Fort Myers Beach parents in saving beach elementary school

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach Town Council is stepping in to push the Lee County School District to reopen the town's elementary school, which has been closed for nearly eight months.

At an emergency meeting Wednesday, dozens of people packed the council chambers to fight for what many call the heart of their community.

"It's really the heart and soul of our community," said Jim Atterholt, Fort Myers Beach vice-mayor.

The Lee County School District is still conducting a viability study to determine whether the campus can reopen. But, parents and town leaders say that decision was already made—and a deal was already struck.

"Today was a plea, from the people of Fort Myers Beach to the Lee County School District, to the elected school board members, to the superintendent. To save our beach school. We're doing our part, we're just asking them to continue to do their part and keep that cooperative spirit going honor the arrangement we made, and save this beautiful beach school for these kids," Atterholt said.

Currently, Fort Myers Beach students go to San Carlos Park Elementary, a commute some parents say consumes hours of their day.

"Parents will do anything for our kids, but when you've lost your house here you're running a business your wife is running a business and you spend two or three hours a day trying to get your kids to and from school it makes it really difficult," said John Koss, Fort Myers Beach Elementary School parent.

After an emotional meeting, the council voted to take action and agreed to do everything in their power to ensure the preservation and longevity of the school. They also directed the town attorney and manager to make sure the school district honors their end of the deal.

"What's a community without a school, what's a community without children other than it's just a place for people to come spend their money and retire, it's just tourism, and that's not what Fort Myers Beach has always been and that's not what the people of Fort Myers Beach want to see it become. They don't want just another tourist spot, they want their town back," said Alexis and Christopher Cooper, Fort Myers Beach Elementary parents.

The Lee County School Board is set to discuss the future of this campus on June 3. Parents and town council members say they'll be there.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.