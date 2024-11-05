Barrier island schools await reopening as repairs continue after Hurricane Milton

SANIBEL, Fla. — Schools on Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel are moving forward with repairs after sustaining significant water damage during the past hurricanes.

Barrier island schools await reopening as repairs continue

Sanibel School may reopen as soon as next week, pending the results of indoor air quality (IAQ) tests. Families were notified last week of a potential return date, and if this week’s air quality tests pass, students could be back in the building by next week. Remediation and stabilization work addressed water intrusion, moisture spread, and other structural issues, helping prepare parts of the school for a safe reopening.

Fort Myers Beach Elementary School faces a longer timeline. Water damage there affected not only the floors but also the subfloors, requiring extensive repairs. The entire flooring system will be replaced to ensure the building is safe and functional. While there is no set reopening date, the district hopes to have a tentative timeline by Friday.

Meanwhile, Sanibel School students are temporarily attending classes at Heights Elementary, while Fort Myers Beach students are based at San Carlos Park Elementary. Both schools are expected to reopen only after passing all necessary IAQ tests, ensuring a safe return for students and staff.