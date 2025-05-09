Could this be the end of Fort Myers Beach Elementary?

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach Elementary School has been closed for seven months since Hurricane Milton, leaving students to be bussed to San Carlos Park Elementary while the community awaits a decision on the school's future.

"There's no place like Fort Myers Beach Elementary," reads the school sign, but this beloved institution could lose its place for good as district officials consider options for rebuilding.

The delay in reopening is due to structural damage, including termite infestation and storm surge that exposed support pillars, according to the district.

"It's very difficult to put little kids on a bus that long and that far… but in reality, it's not the commute. The commute is obviously disruptive, but it's not the biggest issue," said Schmucker.

To parents like Monica Schmucker, this school isn't just a building, it's the heart of the island.

"We are an amazing school. We have consistently been the best K through five school in the district. We test super high," said Schmucker.

She believes the students aren't getting the same experience at their temporary location.

"I don't think that the kids are getting any enrichment outside of just basically surviving in a classroom… we don't even have PE equipment," said Schmucker.

Before the storm, 52 students were enrolled at Fort Myers Beach Elementary. The district says five options are under consideration for rebuilding, and a viability study is currently underway.

However, Schmucker claims a path forward was already established.

"The district and the town had an agreement to, after Ian, to rebuild in a phased rebuild… there is no reason for a viability study because that agreement is in place… I think that the viability study is a waste of time and money and I don't understand its purpose other than to back out of an agreement," said Schmucker.

For this tight-knit community, the school represents more than just education.

"Our community needs a school and our kids need to be in our community. I mean, there's no question about that," said Schmucker.

The district says June 3rd is when the results of the viability study will be presented to the school board.

