Special Recall Election scheduled for Fort Myers Beach

The Town of Fort Myers Beach announced on Wednesday that it will hold a Special Recall Election for Council Members John R. King and Karen Woodson.

The election is set for Tuesday, November 4th, 2025.

On Thursday, September 11th, an emergency ordinance to identify the qualifying period for filling of vacancies that could result in the Special Recall Election will be brought to town council.



To be an eligible candidate, you must be a resident of the Town of Fort Myers Beach.

You must also be a registered voter and have lived in the corporate limits of the won for a minimum of one year prior to qualifying for election.

Interested citizens can contact the Supervisor of Elections Office at 239-533-8683, or visit their website at https://www.lee.vote/ [lee.vote].