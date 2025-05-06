Fort Myers Beach petition to recall two leaders over ethics concerns

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach residents have launched a petition to recall two town councilmembers, claiming they violated ethics rules by holding private discussions and accepting meals from developers.

Watch as Fort Myers Beach Community Correspondent, Anvar Ruziev, speaks to council members about the allegations:

Fort Myers Beach residents petition to recall two council members over ethics concerns

The recall effort targets Councilman King and Councilwoman Woodson, with petitions filed Monday by a group that includes former town leaders.

"This is really out of frustration, the feeling that town councilors are negotiating behind closed doors, with developers and even with each other not giving sufficient voice to the public," said Veach, who is leading the petition effort alongside other volunteers.

Both councilmembers have denied the allegations.

"As far as accepting meals, I've never accepted a meal from a developer as a matter of fact the last time I was with any potential developer, I paid for everybody's lunch," King said.

King characterized the recall effort as politically motivated.

"This is just all about a vengeful for a seagate vote. it's a way to get me off the town council, so they can get someone else in to support their writ of cretiorai," King said.

Councilwoman Woodson issued a statement saying she has acted with transparency, integrity, and a strong commitment to public service throughout her time on the council:

I am aware that a petition for my recall has been initiated. While I respect the rights of citizens to express their opinions through the democratic process, I want to take this opportunity to share my perspective with the residents of Fort Myers Beach.



From the beginning of my term, my focus has been on preserving the character of our community, supporting responsible development, and making decisions based on what I believe is in the best long-term interest of our town. I understand that not everyone will agree with every vote or position I’ve taken—but I have always acted with transparency, integrity, and a deep commitment to public service.



I welcome open dialogue and remain fully committed to representing all residents. My door is open, and I encourage those with concerns or questions to engage with me directly.



Fort Myers Beach is stronger when we work together—through challenges and disagreement—with civility and mutual respect. That is the approach I will continue to take as your councilmember. -Fort Myers Beach Councilwoman, Karen Woodson

The petition organizers, including a former mayor and two former vice mayors, are going door to door collecting signatures.

To move forward with the recall, they need signatures from 10% of registered voters on the island—approximately 330 people, according to Lee County election records.

If the required signatures are verified, 15% of the voter base would have to sign the updated petition again, after the councilmembers' rebuttal. Only then, could a judge call for a special election which, King says, would be funded by Fort Myers Beach taxpayers.

When asked about evidence supporting the allegations, Veach declined to provide specifics.

"I'm not going to get into the details of the evidence, but I was told by our legal counsel that our evidence is sufficient for the cause. We're not trying to get someone convicted on a felony ethics violation, this is more like an impeachment," Veach said.

Full recall petitions:

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.