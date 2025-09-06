Fort Myers Beach recall election confirmed for 2 council members

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach made history as Lee County's first recall election moves forward after enough verified signatures were collected to trigger a special vote on two council members.

The Lee County Supervisor of Elections confirmed that 564 signatures were verified for Council Member Karen Woodson and 561 for Council Member John King, surpassing the 505 needed to force a recall vote.

The special election will cost the town between $20,000-$25,000, according to the elections office, and must be scheduled within 60 days.

In May, I reported on how neighbors began gathering signatures to recall the two council members from office. On Friday, the supervisor of elections confirmed to me that enough signatures have been collected.

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers said he respects the recall process while also supporting due process for the accused council members.

"Although flawed, I respect the process in which our constituents have in demanding a recall, but I also believe in the due process of those that are accused," Allers said.

Both Woodson and King told me on Monday that they will not resign. The recall petitions accuse them of Sunshine Law violations, accepting meals from developers, and interfering with staff decisions. Both deny the allegations.

Lawsuits have been filed by both council members to challenge the recall petitions, and the committees have filed motions to dismiss.

Despite concerns about taxpayer costs for legal battles, Allers said the process must continue.

"Although I'm not in favor of expanding taxpayer money for lawsuits as much as possible, I don't think anybody is. —It's going to go through its process and I'm going to support this because we have to morally and legally," Allers said.

Fort Myers Beach voters will soon decide whether to remove or retain the two council members.

