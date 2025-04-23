Fort Myers Beach Pier reconstruction advances as Army Corps seeks public input

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The iconic Fort Myers Beach Pier, missing from our shoreline since Hurricane Ian's destruction, is one step closer to being rebuilt as the project enters a new phase of development.

Fort Myers Beach Pier Reconstruction Moves Forward With Public Input Phase

The new pier will be twice the size of the previous structure according to Lee County officials, who report the design is now 60% complete and progressing toward 90% completion.

The county submitted permit requests to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in September, and on Monday, the Army Corps issued an official public notice about the project, opening it up for community feedback.

"That's part of the experience of coming to Fort Myers, is the pier, and walking out and having a nice beautiful night like tonight," said Sarah Pool, who was visiting the beach with friends.

The absence of the pier has left many beachgoers missing the unique perspective it offered.

"I miss the pier being here, being able to go out into the water, and getting the sunset from a different view," said another vacationer, Tony Sterner.

The project comes with a significant price tag - construction is estimated at $11.5 million, with design costs exceeding $1 million. County officials say the project is funded by FEMA and tourist development taxes collected specifically from short-term lodging.

For visitors to the beach, the investment appears worthwhile.

"I've honestly never seen a sunset like that in my entire life, it was really cool to see," said one visitor.

According to the county website, construction is expected to begin in late 2026, and once started, will take approximately one year to complete.

