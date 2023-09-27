FORT MYERS BEACH l New pier could take several years and millions of dollars to build

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Pier was landmark not only for the island town, but for all of Lee County. But one year ago, the pier was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, along with much of the rest of Estero Island.

Now a year later, one of the first things people asked about is when the pier is going to be replaced. Well, it could still take some time.

Let's Go FBM, a community-based organization pushing the speedy rebuild of Fort Myers Beach, tasked a committee to investigate options to rebuild the pier and once again make it a destination for Lee County.

Committee member Allen Shanosky and his wife visited numerous piers across Florida and the East Coast. And after three months of investigating different construction methods and costs, he presented two options on Wednesday at the Diamondhead Resort to an audience including members of the Town Council, Mayor Dan Allers, and representatives of Lee County, including Commissioner Ray Sandelli and Lee County Manager Dave Harner.

The first option would include a 1,000 foot “T” shaped pier, double the length of the old pier. At the end of the pier would be two separate areas, one for fishing and viewing the sunset. This would cost the taxpayers between $18 and $22 million.

The second option would not only replace the pier with option one, but also Lynn Hall Community Park. It would include up to 100 new parking spots within a parking garage. And on top of the garage would be a park, described as similar to Mallory Square in Key West, that would be a destination in itself. This would cost between $34 and $38 million.

Fox 4 asked Fort Myers Beach Council Member John King if this is something that the town would be interested in.

“You know if you really want to go big, why not,” said King. “The plaza is quite something right there. I don’t know. Obviously, you want to hear more about what the community feels, what the county thinks, and couple good options to move forward.”

But since this is county property, the final go ahead on any options would have to approved by the county commission. Commissioner Sandelli says he was very impressed by the presentation.

“Are we willing to listen? Absolutely,” said Sandelli. “If it makes sense for the County, if it makes sense for the town. Then we can cross that bridge and get it straight.”

Several options for funding were presented from using tax dollars to parking fees to even FEMA funds.

As part of his presentation, Shanosky estimated the county takes in $126,244,100 per year in direct local taxes. Using those estimations, the pier would cost 110 days worth of revenue to the County. He presented the option that the pier could also be paid for using parking fees. Based on the current rate the pier could be paid for in about 10 years.

As to the next steps, Let’s Go FMB will be presenting to the Fort Myers Beach Town Council next week with the hope to present to the Lee County Commission in November. While the next steps might come quickly over the next several weeks, a pier could take as long as five years before it is fully built and ready to welcome visitors once again.