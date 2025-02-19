Fort Myers Beach Pier to be rebuilt one year sooner than originally expected

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Nearly 900 days after Hurricane Ian destroyed the Fort Myers Beach Pier, officials are finally making progress toward rebuilding. On Tuesday, the Lee County Board of Commissioners announced that the pier could be completed by August 2027—one year earlier than planned.

The update comes as a relief to many, especially for the Fort Myers Beach Pier Committee, a group of neighbors who have been pushing for a faster and stronger rebuild.

A Push for Progress

During Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner David Mulicka confirmed that county staff had accelerated the process, making it possible to move up the timeline.

“We have always stated that 2027 was the goal, and we feel we can even shorten it more,” said Allen Shanosky, a member of the Fort Myers Beach Pier Committee.

Shanosky and his wife, Cynthia, have spent the past year visiting more than two dozen coastal towns, speaking with local leaders about how they successfully rebuilt piers after major storms.

In addition to their research, the couple surveyed over 10,000 people to help speed up the public input process. For them, the project is more than just a structure—it’s personal.

“My grandfather and I have fished off that pier many times, my siblings as well as my children. My children hopefully will be fourth-generation residents of this island,” Shanosky shared.

What to Expect From the New Pier

Lee County Options that Lee County Comissioners were given when choosing the size of the new pier. They chose 'Option 3'.

The new Fort Myers Beach Pier will be:

1,000 feet long

12 feet wide

Cost over $17 million

Funded primarily by the Lee County Tourist Development Tax

One Major Hurdle Remains

Before construction can begin, officials must secure federal permitting from the Army Corps of Engineers. This process typically takes around 16 months, making it the biggest obstacle to breaking ground.

When Will Construction Begin?

Right now, the project is still in the design and permitting stage, but with the new timeline in place, construction is expected to begin in late 2026.

