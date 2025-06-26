Fort Myers Beach fire commissioners approve plan to cut battalion chief positions

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach Fire District commissioners have approved a reorganization plan that will eliminate all battalion chief positions, a move that has sparked concern among firefighters about safety risks.

The board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to remove three battalion chief roles, which function as leadership positions during emergency situations both in the office and in the field.

Under the new plan, the district will sometimes rely on neighboring districts to help lead fire responses.

"Looking at positions and changing positions there's only one reason, to streamline the organization, make it more effective, make it better, it's not personal, it's business. Period," said John Bennett, chair of the Fort Myers Beach Fire Board.

The decision has prompted significant pushback from within the department. More than 70% of operational fire personnel — 26 out of 36 firefighters — have signed a proclamation of no confidence in Fire Chief Scott Wirth.

Among those opposing the change is Battalion Chief Terry Brunson, who has over 25 years of service.

"I really hate that the fire service is looking at this like a business, like a little bit money here and there. You're forgetting about the primary reason that I think you all become commissioners," Brunson said.

Brunson expressed concerns about safety implications, particularly during active fire situations.

"You bump me down whatever, I'm the captain, but we get a fire, I'm going in the fire with my two guys, I don't know what's going on outside, I'm not watching the structure, but I don't want someone calling my freaking family telling them that the damn thing fell in on me because nobody was outside watching," Brunson said.

Fire Chief Wirth defended the reorganization, saying it would save taxpayers nearly 90 administrative chief hours, which would instead go toward hiring three new firefighters. He also stated the changes would not affect response times.

"I meant what I said tonight, our emergency responders are well trained, and professional. The Fort Myers Beach community should rest assured that this response model, which we have been doing for the last three years, is not jeopardizing anybody’s safety.



If the union truly believed that this response model was unsafe, they would be at the board meetings of all eight Fire districts who do not have Battalion Chiefs arguing their case and that simply isn’t happening." -Fort Myers Beach Fire Chief Scott Wirth

Brunson told me he does not currently know if he will accept the demotion to captain.

While Wirth says the demotion will come with a pay increase for both battalion chiefs, Brunson contends it would result in a pay cut.

The new system will be implemented starting August 1.

