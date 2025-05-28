Fort Myers Beach firefighters' union protests removal of battalion chief roles

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Concerns from the Southwest Florida Firefighters Union and community members brought them to a Fort Myers Beach Fire District Commissioners meeting on Wednesday. They learned 3 battalion chief positions could be removed from the town's fire department.

Some of the people Fox 4's Miyoshi Price spoke with believe this potential removal could impact emergency response on the island.

Many people walked out of the meeting upset that the Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District Fire Chief Scott Wirth did not verbally comment during the meeting, following public comment.

"I think it's the most cowardly thing any chief or politician can do. No comment for something such, such a big issue," said a first responder in Southwest Florida.

Even though Wirth did not respond, he did send FOX 4 a statement:

On Tuesday morning last week (5/20), the Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District met with the President of the Southwest Florida Professional Firefighters & Paramedics. This meeting was to notify the Union of the District’s intent to reorganize the District, which includes the elimination of three (3) Battalion Chief positions. That afternoon, the Union President, Henry Garcia, responded back and set a meeting date for tomorrow, Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Tomorrow’s meeting will be our first opportunity to review this with the affected employees.

At this time, and for the sake of the employees, the District will respectfully withhold any further public comments until such a time as the employees have been fully apprised of the upcoming changes.

Wirth plans to eliminate three battalion chief positions in what he calls an "intent to reorganize the district."

"You have battalion chiefs their whole lives are on the line, you know, repeatedly, 24/7, and now the careers are on the line," a first responder said before he left the meeting upset.

Melody King, who lives on Fort Myers Beach, says it is imperative that people have well-led crews when something happens on the island.

"I don't know how anybody's going to get anywhere with the traffic. And if there's not a battalion chief on command. It's not going to happen for some of us that live in the middle," King said.

King has experience in search and rescue as a captain with the Skipper Ship 91 Sea Scouts of Southwest Florida. She is a licensed USCG 100-ton master.

"Could you imagine all of our firefighters union striking if the decision isn't changed. So today, maybe the no comment that you were saying was disgraceful. Maybe that's because he's going to change his mind, and we're going to urge you, chief worth, to change your mind," King said. "Take a look at the leadership. Take a look at the leadership flaws on the island of Fort Myers Beach."

King tells me her crews did airboat rescues during Hurricane Ian. She says having a full emergency response team will keep her community safe.

"We should never to shame them and take away their integrity and trying to fame their character. They should never lose a position," she said. "It should be maybe a vote by the people who are paying you."

Battalion Chief Tom Grow, with 31 years of service, and Battalion Chief Terry Brunson, with 23 years, are the men affected, along with a third vacant position that has yet to be filled.

Garcia and Wirth have a scheduled meeting on Thursday to discuss the potential removal.

"To understand his reasoning for the demotion or termination and what his vision is for the department, we're always open to have communications with the fire chief and the fire board, but communication goes both ways," said Henry Garcia, President of Southwest Florida Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Local 1826.

Chief Wirth says he notified the union about the district changes last Tuesday.

"It's only because we pressured the board for information that the chief was forthcoming," Garcia said.

Garcia says the elimination of the positions can discourage other firefighters who have leadership aspirations.

"It's important to keep the battalion chiefs on shift. They're the most crucial officer on a fire scene, their most tenured officer on a fire scene, and they provide that command structure that's needed to successfully handle emergency situations," Garcia said.

Garcia believes taking away battalion chiefs will have serious consequences.

"Going to destroy morale. There's been employees who have been preparing to promote up. When these battalion chiefs retire, it's going to destroy morale, because there isn't that leadership role in the firehouse. It's being eroded away, and you're essentially terminating to employees with 31 years and 23 years of service," Garcia said. "So what's the future for me at this fire department if I can't promote up after 31 years of service, they could just demote me or terminate me."

The meeting with the union, the two battalion chiefs, and the fire chief will be behind closed doors on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the administrative office.

