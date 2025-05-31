Fort Myers Beach Fire Department to eliminate battalion chief positions

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Fort Myers Beach Fire Department is eliminating three battalion chief positions as part of a restructuring plan, a move that has sparked concerns about emergency response safety on the island.

Fire Chief Scott Wirth has given two veteran battalion chiefs - Tom Grow and Terry Brunson, who have over 50 years of combined experience - two options: step into captain roles with no loss in pay or benefits, or retire with a lump sum payment.

"The battalion chief is a crucial part of the fire service emergency ground, and you need that leadership," said Henry Garcia, firefighters union president. "Without that leadership there are concerns with safety, who's managing the scene, who's making sure resources are acquired, who's directing crews on the ground."

Garcia characterized the move as forced demotions rather than retirements.

"You know we like to celebrate employees when they retire, this is not a retirement, this is a termination or a demotion. Not for just cause, not for wrongdoing, just because the chief feels like that's what he wants to do at this time," Garcia said.

When Fox 4 attempted to speak with the affected battalion chiefs on Friday, both declined to comment.

Chief Wirth was not available for an on-camera interview but stated that after comparing their department to similar districts in the county, their battalion chief positions are "critically underutilized."

The chief claims the district is restructuring to be fiscally responsible and points to a vacant battalion chief role that has gone unfilled for three years without impacting operations.

The contracts for the battalion chiefs are set to end on June 31, which is when the positions are planned to be eliminated.

