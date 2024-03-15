Driver killed when his Mercedes became submerged in an Estero pond

ESTERO, Fla. — On Friday afternoon, a pond near Three Oaks and Estero Parkways became a very busy scene as first responders tried to save a driver whose Mercedes was found submerged in the water.

As of Friday night, Lee County investigators were still working to find out whether a medical condition or the crash itself killed Anthony Basile, 75.

Estero Fire-Rescue and Iona McGregor Fire District joined Lee County deputies and Public Safety personnel to try to rescue Basile. Investigators say he was the only person inside, and he was rushed to the hospital as soon as he was pulled from the water, but he did not survive.

Lee County Sheriff's Office Lee County divers work a pond near Three Oaks and Estero Parkways on March 15, after a 75-year-old driver crashed. The Mercedes was fully submerged. As of late Friday, there was no word on whether the driver suffered a medical condition or died as a result of the crash.

Divers continued to work the pond for any sign of additional victims or evidence that could help them determine what happened.

One lane of Three Oakes Parkway was blocked briefly to give first-responders room to work.

This is just one of several car crashes into the water in recent days:

