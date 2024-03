MATLACHA, Fla. — First-responders had to save two people from a Volvo Wednesday, when it somehow ended up in a canal on Matlacha.

Firefighters shared these photos of what turned out to be a difficult day for the 2 people inside.

Matlacha-Pine Island Fire Rescue District The quick response of Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County EMS resulted in the safe extrication of both occupants of this car after it ended up in a canal on March 13, 2024.

Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District worked with Lee County Deputies and paramedics to rescue both people.

Only minor injuries were reported. No word on what caused the crash.